Wish-Bone recalls thousands of cases of Italian dressing

Wish-Bone is recalling nearly 8,000 cases of its House Italian Salad Dressing because of possible allergens.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall impacts 15-ounce bottles sold nationwide because they do not list milk or eggs on the ingredient label.
Those with allergies or sensitivity to milk or eggs could experience serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product, officials said.
The dressing is still safe for those who are not allergic to milk or eggs.
Affected products have a “use by” date of January 2019.
The product is currently being removed from store shelves.
No illnesses have been reported.
