0 Wisconsin woman celebrates 100th birthday: 'Where's my beer?'

A Wisconsin woman celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday did not deviate from her daily routine. At 2 p.m., she had a Miller 64 beer.

“Where’s my beer?” Clotilda Kort told WITI.

Kort, who turned 100 on Aug. 2, received plenty of beer and other gifts Saturday from MillerCoors, the television station reported.

“I don’t know, but everybody’s telling me I’m turning 100. I feel like I’m 25!" the Milwaukee resident told WITI. “You know, I started out, I was a little baby, and now I’m over 100 years old. How did I do it? I don't know. It just happens! You gotta ask the good Lord, because if not for him, I wouldn't be here.”

Kort was originally from Blinker, Wisconsin, then lived in Wausau for many years. After a stint in Chicago, she moved to Milwaukee several years ago, WITI reported.

“She’s totally sharp. She’s funny. She has hardly any deficits. She’ll be polka-ing later. She is so healthful, and so full of life -- and just a positive attitude, and we are just incredibly blessed to have that. We just adore her," Cherie Boldt, Kort's granddaughter, told the television station.

“When you ask her, ‘What’s your secret, Grandma?' she’ll say, 'Every day at 2 p.m. I’ll have a Miller 64,' and I thought, that’s golden,” Boldt said.

Kort said Miller 64 was her favorite beer because she liked its taste. MillerCoors officials sent her a letter to commemorate her milestone:

“Hi Clotilda, to help you celebrate your 100th birthday, we want to show our appreciation to you for being a true fan by sending some Miller 64 T-shirts, hats, and of course, beer. Happy 100th birthday Clotilda! Cheers, your friends at Miller 64,” the letter read.

