Window washer falls to his death from Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - A 27-year-old man has died after falling while working as a window washer at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.
Jonathan Garcia, of Las Vegas, fell to his death around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Clark County coroner. Garcia's cause of death is pending.
Witnesses said winds had pushed the rigging against the building several times before the man fell, reported KTNV-TV.
Officials with the Trump organization released the following statement Wednesday: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the incident today. We are working diligently with the owner of the third party company to investigate the details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family."
The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
