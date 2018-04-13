Will Ferrell injured in 2-car crash in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Actor Will Ferrell was injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash reported on Interstate 5 in Orange County, according to multiple reports.
A representative for Ferrell told TMZ that the comedian was not seriously hurt. The gossip site was the first to report on the crash, which happened around 11 p.m.
Ferrell was among three men and a woman who were injured when a vehicle struck the SUV that the actor was riding in, according to KTLA and TMZ. The SUV spun and flipped over, briefing stopping northbound traffic, KTLA reported.
A spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority told the news station that all four of the injured people were in the SUV at the time of the collision. Three of them suffered minor injuries while the fourth person, who was not identified, was admitted to a hospital as a trauma patient, KTLA reported.
Authorities declined to identify the people involved in Thursday’s crash to KTLA, but video obtained by TMZ appeared to show Ferrell being loaded into an ambulance.
Will Ferrell Involved in Serious Two-Car Accident, SUV Flipped Over https://t.co/mVo3J4COAW— TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2018
Officials do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Authorities continue to investigate.
