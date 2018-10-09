Why are people finding razor blades stuck to shopping carts? Trend surprising shoppers

WADSWORTH, Ohio - An Ohio couple is warning shoppers about a surprising danger. The shoppers claim they found a razor stuck on a Walmart shopping cart handle.
The incident happened this summer at a Walmart in Wadsworth, Ohio, according to area news organizations. Ohio residents Cheryl and Mel Johnson told WOIO that they found a razor sticking out of the shopping cart’s handle. The couple reported the incident to Walmart management.
So why are people finding razor blades stuck to carts? Walmart officials said it’s becoming an issue for many retailers. Shoplifters use the razors to cut off tags from merchandise. The average cost per shoplifting incident doubled in 2017 to $798.48, according to the National Retail Federation.
It’s not the first time shoppers have found razors stuck to shopping carts. It’s happened at Walmart stores before, including when a woman was nicked by a razor blade attached to a shopping cart handle at the Walmart in Catoosa, Oklahoma, in 2016.
At the time, Walmart released a statement: “We’re dumbfounded that someone would do this in our store; this is appalling. We have checked all of our shopping carts and are continuing regular checks. Additionally, we are reviewing our surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying who did this so we can alert police and prevent this from happening elsewhere.”
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}