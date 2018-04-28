Who's Honor? Vince Young fumbles Harold Landry's name during NFL draft

New Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry suddenly has a new nickname thanks to a verbal gaffe by Vince Young during Friday’s NFL draft.
The NFL allowed each team to select a “franchise legend” to announce its second-round pick, ESPN reported. When Young stepped to the podium in Arlington, Texas, to announce the Titans’ pick, he butchered Landry’s name.
“Titan Up. Titans Up, baby. With the 41st pick in the 2018 draft, the Tennessee Titans select Honor, Honor Landry,” Young said during the live broadcast.
Landry, who starred at Boston College, has never been called Honor.
Young apologized to Landry in a tweet, while Landry responded on Twitter that the former quarterback’s name fumble was not a big deal, ESPN reported
my apologies I mess up my guy name @HaroldLandry good luck!! #TitanUp— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) April 28, 2018
All good dog! I’m a damn Tennessee Titan, LETS GET ITT!!! https://t.co/mqET1vhFWU— Harold Landry III (@HaroldLandry) April 28, 2018
