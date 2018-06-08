0 Who is Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento?

Asia Argento, an Italian actress, filmmaker and activist, said she is “beyond devastated” by the news of the death of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain, an American chef, author and television personality who hosted “Parts Unknown,” was found dead in his hotel room in France, CNN reported Friday. He was 61.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Argento remembered Bourdain as brilliant, fearless and generous.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” the actress wrote. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Who is Asia Argento?

Argento is an actress, filmmaker, director, author and activist.

Argento was born Sept. 20, 1975, in Rome, Italy. Her full name is Asia Aria Maria Vittoria Rossa Argento.

Argento is the daughter of Dario Argento and Daria Nicolodi. Her father, Dario, was an actor, writer, producer and director, and her mother, Daria, was a stage actress and writer.

RELATED STORIES:

Argento has appeared in dozens of films, including “Land of the Dead,” “B. Monkey,” “Marie Antoinette” and “xXx.” She directed many films, including “Scarlet Diva” and “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things,” both of which she also wrote and starred in.

Argento has two children, Anna Lou and Nicola. Argento married filmmaker Michele Civetta in 2008 and have one son, Nicola Giovanni, together. The couple divorced in 2013.

Argento and Bourdain publicly announced their romantic relationship in 2017. Bourdain told PEOPLE in 2017 that Argento was “enormously helpful and inspiring.” Argento influenced Bourdain’s CNN show, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” by appearing in one episode about Rome and directing an episode about Hong Kong.

Argento is part of the #MeToo movement and accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape. She spoke out last October in The New Yorker. In an op-ed published in April titled “I refuse to be silenced,” Argento wrote that “The balance of power tipped, at last, in favor of the survivors who have been given a voice and platform to speak their truths to the world.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.