0 Who else did Willie get to smoke pot? Whoa ... Nellie?

Peer pressure must be something when that peer is Willie Nelson.

Only yesterday we shared a story on how Willie hectored Woody Harrelson into smoking weed again after a (somewhat) two-year break. Not that it was a huge challenge …

“Every once in a while you’re going to have something edible. Let’s be real, I’m not a nun,” Harrelson said.

But Willie didn’t stop there. He also made a pot smoker out of retired NBA coach Don Nelson.

Whoa … Nellie?

Yes, that’s what happens when you live in Hawaii alongside Willie and Woody and Owen Wilson and play lots of poker with them. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the former Dallas Mavericks coach touched on a range of subjects — current and past NBA teams, Hawaii, a daughter he didn’t know about for decades — but Willie comes up where you’d expect him …

“I didn’t smoke (marijuana) until maybe three or four years ago. I never smoked when I was coaching. I just started. Willie got me smoking.”

The New York Times reporter didn’t seem surprised.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be a pot smoker, but hanging out with Willie and Woody and guys like that … It just became kind of natural,” the coach said.

In case you were wondering, Don Nelson — who has his own medical card for old athletic injuries — grows his own strain called “Nellie Kush.”

Now the question is, who is Willie going to target next?

