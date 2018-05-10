  • Who else did Willie get to smoke pot? Whoa ... Nellie?

    By: Dave Thomas, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    Peer pressure must be something when that peer is Willie Nelson

    Only yesterday we shared a story on how Willie hectored Woody Harrelson into smoking weed again after a (somewhat) two-year break. Not that it was a huge challenge …

    “Every once in a while you’re going to have something edible. Let’s be real, I’m not a nun,” Harrelson said.

    But Willie didn’t stop there. He also made a pot smoker out of retired NBA coach Don Nelson.

    Whoa … Nellie?

    Yes, that’s what happens when you live in Hawaii alongside Willie and Woody and Owen Wilson and play lots of poker with them. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the former Dallas Mavericks coach touched on a range of subjects — current and past NBA teams, Hawaii, a daughter he didn’t know about for decades — but Willie comes up where you’d expect him …

    “I didn’t smoke (marijuana) until maybe three or four years ago. I never smoked when I was coaching. I just started. Willie got me smoking.”

    Related: Willie Nelson's marijuana business keeps growing with new product line

    The New York Times reporter didn’t seem surprised.

    “I didn’t think I’d ever be a pot smoker, but hanging out with Willie and Woody and guys like that … It just became kind of natural,” the coach said.

    In case you were wondering, Don Nelson — who has his own medical card for old athletic injuries — grows his own strain called “Nellie Kush.”

    Now the question is, who is Willie going to target next?

