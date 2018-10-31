0 Where to find free food, special offers, deals for Halloween today

Sure, it’s all about the kids, the candy and the spooky effects, but Halloween can be about so much more.

So much more free stuff.

Restaurants and retailers are in the holiday spirit, so to speak, and offering deals, discounts and freebies to patrons on Halloween. Here’s a look at some of the deals you can nab on All Hallows Eve.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

7-Eleven: Get a free pizza when you buy one using the 7Reward mobile app from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

Applebee's: Kids eat free on Halloween at participating locations across the country.

Baskin-Robbins: Get any regular or kid-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 on Halloween.

Bass Pro Shops: At most Bass Pro Shops, the annual Great Pumpkin Celebration takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween. Look for free kids' activities and photos. Trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. with a costume parade at 6 p.m. Costume parade participants get a gift while supplies last.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Kids in costume eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult meal at participating locations. One free kid's meal per adult entrée purchase.

BurgerFi: Wear a costume to BurgerFi on Halloween and get a free small custard or small fries. One freebie per guest.

DavidsTea: Get a free tea of the day when you wear a costume into a participating Davids Tea on Halloween.

Jeremiah's Ice: Wear a costume to Jeremiah’s Ice on Halloween from 6 p.m. until closing and get a free small menu item.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume on Halloween and get a free doughnut of your choice.

Main Event Entertainment: Wear a costume and get a free $10 arcade game play card.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids can eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée. One free kid’s meal per table.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Kids who wear a Halloween costume in on Wednesday get 50 free tickets. Sign up here.

Cicis: Kids in costume get a free kid’s buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and drink on Halloween. One child meal per adult purchase.

Country Buffet and Old Country Buffet: Kids in costume who are 11 and younger eat free from 4 p.m. to closing on Halloween with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. You can get up to two kids meals per regular adult or senior meal.

Dunkin': Dress up in a Dunkin'-inspired costume and post a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest for a chance to win $1,000 and a year's supply of Dunkin' coffee.

HomeTown Buffet: Kids 11 years old and younger in costume eat free all day on Halloween. One free kid’s meal per adult or senior meal.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween, children 12 and younger get a free Scary Face Pancake.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal on Halloween. Use this coupon.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Kids eat free all day on Halloween at participating locations.

McAlister’s Deli: Kids who come in in costume on Halloween get a free meal with the purchase of a full-price adult meal. The deal allows for up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal.

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Ryan's: Kids 11 years old and younger in costume eat free from 4 p.m. to closing on Halloween with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Up to two kids meals per regular adult or senior meal.

Sizzler: Kids dressed in their Halloween costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée and beverage. One free kid’s meal per adult purchase.

Sonny's BBQ: Get one free kid's meal per adult entrée purchase on Halloween. Dine-in only.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Kids in costume on Halloween eat free from the kid's menu with an adult entree purchase.

File photo. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

© 2018 Cox Media Group.