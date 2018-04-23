Where is Travis Reinking? Search continues for Waffle House shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A massive hunt to capture the man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, outside Nashville, continues.
Travis Reinking, 29, is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted List, and law enforcement said he is armed, dangerous and hiding, WHBQ's Greg Coy reports.
Police said Reinking returned to his apartment after opening fire at the Waffle House. Reinking, who reportedly was nude at the time of the shooting, put on pants and then ran into the woods, police said.
Neighbor Johnny Green said another neighbor noticed Reinking and called police.
"My mom saw him," Green added. Coy asked, "What did she say about him?" "He just seemed weird," Green replied.
Police said they hope the rain and cooler temperatures will draw Reinking out of hiding. Police said Reinking's options are limited because the crime and social media attention have made him an international fugitive.
