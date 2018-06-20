When exactly is the first day of summer?

You may have seen “Happy First Day of Summer” posts popping up on your social media sites, but if you’re questioning the timing of the posts, you may not be alone.
Technically the first day of summer, or the summer solstice, begins on June 21, but it all depends on your time zone.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac and Slooh.com, the summer solstice will begin at 6:07 a.m., Thursday, June 21 in the Eastern Time zone.
To make the seasons even more confusing, the summer solstice happening in the next few hours only applies in the Northern Hemisphere, the Almanac explained. In the Southern Hemisphere, they’re going to be celebrating the winter solstice.
The solstice is based on the position of the sun when it reaches its northernmost point from the equator, not on a set date and time, the Almanac explained.
