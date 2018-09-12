Wendy's employee recognized for helping blind customers

A Wendy’s employee took extra steps to make sure two customers got what they needed at a Albuquerque location of the fast-food chain.
The moment that Richard Wise-Attwood helped a blind couple eating at the restaurant was photographed, with the images posted to social media, Fox News reported.
“I just took over the situation. I just asked them what they would like to drink, helped them get their drinks, sat them down,” Wise-Attwood told KRQE.
He also made sure they had their food so they knew who had what burger, got them the ketchup they needed and checked on them through the meal, KRQE reported.
Another customer, Cindy Griswold, snapped a few photos and posted them to Facebook.
Wise-Attwood told KRQE that he was just being himself.
“They were cool. They were real nice. Didn’t bother anybody. They didn’t ask for help. I just did it because I knew they needed it,” he told KRQE.
Wise-Attwood didn’t know the photos were being taken.
“I’m hoping that it does show people that even if you do work at an establishment such as Wendy’s or McDonald’s customer service will show somebody a good day and they’ll pass it on to someone else,” Wise-Attwood said.
