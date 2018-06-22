  • Wendy's employee fires shotgun at customer's car in drive-thru, police say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina police took a fast food worker into custody after they said he fired shots at a customer in the drive-thru at a Wendy’s early Friday in Charlotte.

    The incident occurred at 2 a.m., police said.

    Investigators said two customers had gone through the drive-thru and were waiting for their food. A female employee brought it out to them, but the women started fighting.

    Police said a male employee then came out and shot at the customers with a shotgun.

    Nobody was hurt, but officers took the worker into custody.

    Police have not identified him and have not said what charges he will face.

     

     

