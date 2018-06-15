  • Wedged dump truck under overpass clogs traffic

    By: Kevin Williams, WFTV.com

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The bed of a dump truck was wedged under the bottom of the overpass that carries the Florida Turnpike over Interstate 4, jamming traffic earlier this week.

    Aerial video shows the bed of the truck somehow flipped vertically and hit the the bottom side of the overpass.

    Traffic on the Florida Turnpike was not affected. FDOT said the bridge that carries the turnpike was not damaged.

    Two right westbound lanes were blocked for a time Tuesday. One lane reopened around 1, Tuesday afternoon.

    Orlando Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

