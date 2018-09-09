Wedding canceled because of bride's 'excessive use' of WhatsApp

A family in India called off a wedding on Wednesday because the bride allegedly spent too much time on a phone messenger application, the Hindustan Times reported.
The family of the bridegroom in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh said that the bride’s excessive use of the WhatsApp application was the reason the ceremony was called off.
According to police, the bride and her family were kept waiting at the wedding ceremony in the village of Naugoan Sadat, the Times reported. A telephone call to the groom’s family revealed that the groom was not going through with the ceremony.
The bride’s father, Uroj Mehandi, disputed the allegation, claiming the real reason the ceremony was canceled was because of a dowry demand made by the bridegroom’s family.
Mehandi said he had fixed his daughter’s marriage with the son of Qamar Haidar of Fakeerpura, the Times reported.
.“Our relatives and friends had gathered to welcome the bridegroom’s family and members of the marriage party. When they didn’t turn up, I telephoned the bridegroom’s father only to be told that they were calling off the marriage,” Mehandi told police.
According to Vipin Tada, the superintendent of police in Amroha, “The bridegroom’s side have claimed that they snapped the marriage … as the bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively, and was sending messages to her in-laws even before the wedding.”
