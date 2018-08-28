Watch your mouth: Profanity could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Some refer to Myrtle Beach as "Dirty Myrtle,” but make sure you don't have a dirty mouth when you're there.
Police in Myrtle Beach can fine you, or even put you in jail, for profane language, according to WPDE.
The news station reported that profane language falls under the city's disorderly conduct offenses. City officials said it helps to make sure people don't get out of hand.
According to Myrtle Beach’s Code of Ordinances, a person can be found in violation of Ordinance 14-61 (b) 1 if they use “any lewd, obscene or profane or libelous expletive or epithets or ‘fighting’ words, which as a matter of common knowledge, when addressed to the ordinary citizen are inherently likely to provoke violent reactions, including but not limited to calls, threats and invitations to immediately engage in physical violence, fisticuffs, duel or personal combat.”
Violation of the ordinance carries a maximum fine of $500 and/or a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
“There is an expectation of a certain amount of propriety in a public place,” city spokesman Mark Kruea told the Myrtle Beach Sun News.
The newspaper reported that the city issued 300 tickets for foul language last year, averaging $77 each.
In a statement released to WPDE, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said:
"A person would violate Ordinance 14-61 (b) 1 if he/she uses a language likely to provoke a violent reaction from another person. The ordinance lists several examples of the types of words which are unlawful. The penalty for conviction could include a fine and/or jail time. We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness he or she deserves."
