WATCH: Woman climbs 285-foot cell tower, allegedly taunts police before arrest

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A northeast Ohio woman reportedly climbed to the top of a 285-foot-high cell tower Thursday, and police say she taunted first responders on her way down after about three hours.
The Wooster Daily Record reported that the woman, who was arrested but hasn’t been identified, climbed to the top of the Wayne Township tower, and a passer-by who saw her called 911.
Hundreds of onlookers watched from below, and she climbed down about 9:15 p.m.
Wayne County sheriff’s Capt. Doug Hunter told the news outlet that the woman, wearing jeans, a T-shirt and flip-flops, appeared to be high on drugs because she showed no fear on the tower.
He said she jumped from one part of the tower to another without any safety equipment while the first responders were cautiously using safety gear.
It’s not clear how the woman first reached the base of the tower, which sits behind a fence topped with barbed wire, according to the report.
