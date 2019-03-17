WATCH: Teen eggs senator who blamed mosque shooting on Muslims

QUEENSLAND, Australia - A teen cracked an egg over the back of the head of an Australian senator who made controversial comments in the wake of the Christchurch mosque shooting.
Video shows the teen pulling out a cellphone and egg as he approaches Sen. Fraser Anning during an interview with reporters, ABC News reported. Anning swiftly punched the teen twice in response.
A staffer for the senator tried to separate the two, while people in the crowd held the teen until authorities arrived.
TRENDING STORIES
- Victim, suspect identified after woman killed in Wells Fargo parking lot
- These giant lizards from South America are moving into Georgia
- Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged
The 17-year-old was arrested, then released without being charged.
Anning, known for his anti-immigration views and inflammatory rhetoric, was widely condemned for his comments blaming Muslim immigration for Friday’s mosque shooting.
The government said it will censure Anning for his comments, 9news reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}