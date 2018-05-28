WATCH: Smokestack still standing -- just not as tall -- after failed implosion

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The implosion of a smokestack in Crescent Township didn’t go as planned Saturday.
Instead of completely collapsing, the smokestack at the old Duquesne Light property only partially imploded.
TRENDING STORIES:
While the structure did drop in height, much of it was left standing.
It’s unclear when the rest of the smokestack will be brought down.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}