WATCH: Pollen cloud springs from tree in sneeze-worthy viral video

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILLVILLE, N.J. - Look away, allergy sufferers: This viral video from New Jersey might bring you to tears.

    On Monday, Facebook user Jennifer Henderson shared a clip of a backhoe tapping a tree in Millville – and the enormous pollen cloud that followed.

    When my husband said the pollen’s bad, I probably should’ve taken his word for it. Crazy!

    Posted by Jennifer Henderson on Monday, May 7, 2018

    "When my husband said the pollen's bad, I probably should've taken his word for it. Crazy!" Henderson wrote. As of Wednesday morning, the post had been viewed nearly 3 million times with 93,000 shares.

