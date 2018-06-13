  • Watch: Police officer saves toddler running into traffic

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NAPERVILLE, IL. -

    A police sergeant in Naperville, Illinois, is being hailed a hero after he rescued a young boy who was running into traffic on a busy highway.

    Sgt. Anthony Mannino, a 24-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, told WBBM that he was driving down Route 59 when he spotted the boy run into the road.

    “The kid just got out of the house, mom was with the kid and in a fleeting second, the child ran out of the house,” Mannino told WBBM. “The mom showed up and was obviously very emotional.”

    In the dashcam video posted to the Naperville Police Department Facebook page, Mannino can be seen using his police car as a barrier between the child and traffic.

    He ran after the boy, caught up with him and pulled him out of the road.

    Mannino received the department’s “Life Saving Award” for his quick actions on June 7.

