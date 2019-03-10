WATCH: Officer uses pizza to lure runaway pig into cruiser

XENIA, Ohio - The Xenia Police Department went on a little adventure Saturday to catch a runaway pig.
The pig, whose name is Wilbur, was lured into the back of a police car by Officer Dan Smith using leftover pizza that was donated by an area resident.
Wilbur was taken into custody without injury and then reunited safely with his family.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Agents confiscate 50,000 fentanyl-laced pills, heroin, cocaine
- Several metro GOP leaders pass resolution urging House speaker to step down
- Thieves break into valet box, steal cars, several sets of keys
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}