WATCH: Large snake falls on man's car, slithers on windshield in creepy video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A video was posted to social media that shows a large snake slithering on the windshield of a North Carolina man's vehicle.
Ben Bryant said the snake dropped out of a tree above him in Asheville.
The video has more than 122,000 views and has been shared about 2,000 times.
Crazy! Dropped out of the tree above me in West AVL. WLOS ABC 13Posted by Ben Bryant on Monday, June 11, 2018
Last year, a snake hitched a ride on a Gastonia woman's car.
Kecha Robinson took cellphone video of the snake twisting on her car mirror as her husband drove.
