WATCH: Florida police officer stops traffic to help mama duck, ducklings cross busy road

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man's video of a Clearwater police officer stopping traffic as a mother duck and her ducklings cross a busy street is warming hearts on social media.
According to WTSP, Glenn Peterson of Clearwater captured the video Monday afternoon and shared it on his Facebook page.
"Clearwater's Finest stopping traffic on Gulf To Bay so Mama Duck can cross with her Babies," he wrote.
WTSP reports that the video, which was picked up by local media, has been shared dozens of times.
