WATCH: Fiona the hippo gives mom hugs and kisses at zoo

    By: Will Garbe, Dayton Daily News

    CINCINNATI - Fiona — the Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrity hippo — was recently spotted giving her mom hugs and kisses.

    Videos from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden show Fiona interacting with her mom, Bibi.

    Fiona was born premature in January 2017 and received around-the-clock care. She weighed 29 pounds, which zoo officials said is well below a baby hippo’s typical weight. Hippos can grow to be 3,000 pounds.

    When Fiona became dehydrated, specialists from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center helped give her an IV.

    Henry, Fiona’s father, was euthanized in October. Henry had been struggling for several months with health issues and had lost hundreds of pounds, the zoo said.

