Watch: Deputy frees bear trapped in car near Lake Tahoe

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -

    A sheriff’s deputy had to rescue a bear that trapped itself inside a car near Lake Tahoe.

    The bear got locked inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay, officials said in the Facebook post

    The bear destroyed the car’s interior so badly that the doors couldn’t be unlocked, so the sheriff’s deputy had to break a window.

     

    Placer County Sheriff's Office

    Police dash camera video from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office showed the brave trooper breaking the window, allowing the bear to jump out and run into the forest.

     

    A deputy had to help rescue a bear trapped inside a car near Lake Tahoe by breaking the car window, after the bear destroyed the inside of the car trying to escape.
    Placer County Sheriff's Office

