WATCH: Deer crash through barbershop window

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. - A trio of deer paid a visit to a barbershop in Mississippi Saturday night, leaving behind a path of destruction.
The deer crashed through the windows of the Brookhaven Barber Shop, Mississippi News Now reported. Onlookers were able to capture photos and video of the melee.
Barbershop owner Jill Lewis Case said that in addition to breaking the windows, the deer scratched up the floor and furniture in the shop, UPI reported.
Case told Mississippi News Now that she doesn't have insurance, so she will have to pay for the damages.
Case said the deer did not appear to be seriously injured, UPI reported.
