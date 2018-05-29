WATCH: Couple unknowingly plan to propose to each other at zoo on same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis, Tennessee, couple is going viral for all the right reasons.
They went on a date, and both planned to propose on the same day.
Jessa Gillaspie posted a video of the dual proposal on Facebook, and it has been shared thousands of times.
In the video, Becky McCade is seen getting on one knee to propose. Gillaspie breaks into laughter and shows her now-fiancee the second ring.
💍💍👰🏻👰🏻 Becky McCabe and I got ENGAGED Friday night at Zoo Brew!!!!!!! I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised!!!!Posted by Jessa Gillaspie on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Gillaspie edited the video description after it went viral to say: "We had no idea this would blow up so quickly! But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her. We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses. Really, you guys have no idea how much that means to us!"
Congratulations, Becky and Jessa!
