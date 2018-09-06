WATCH: Colin Kaepernick stars in Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th anniversary commercial

Colin Kaepernick’s campaign with Nike is just beginning.
Days after a print ad was revealed and it was announced that the free agent would be the face of the brand’s 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” ad campaign, fans and observers can see the first commercial. Kaepernick tweeted the video Wednesday.
ESPN reported that the two-minute ad is narrated by Kaepernick. In addition to the activist, NBA player LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, skateboarder Lacey Baker, NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin, wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, boxer Zeina Nassar and wrestler Isaiah Bird, who was born without legs, are featured in the commercial.
Kaepernick has remained a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He first started sitting during the national anthem at NFL preseason games in 2016 to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality in America. He later began kneeling during the anthem after U.S. Army veteran Nate Boyer convinced him to do so the next month.
Although Kaepernick was initially alone in his demonstration, athletes across different teams and sports ultimately joined him. The demonstration has inaccurately been interpreted as protesting the anthem, the U.S. military and the country by some critics.
Nike will run the ad during Thursday’s NFL regular-season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
