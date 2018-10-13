WATCH: Big rig driver tries to navigate steep curve, goes over embankment instead

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. - A semitruck driver in California may think twice before trying to navigate a steep curve again.
The California Department of Transportation said on its Facebook page that a crew was working Thursday along a one-lane highway in Mendocino County, where a retaining wall is being constructed.
A crew member captured the scene on video as a long semitruck tried to navigate the steep curve. While the crew shouted words of warning, the driver lost control, and the truck went over the embankment.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Combined funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in NY limo crash
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home, police say
- Prominent Atlanta lawyer convicted of embezzling millions
Caltrans said the driver wasn't hurt.
The transit agency says it hopes the incident will remind big rig drivers that no vehicles greater than 39 feet in length are allowed along that stretch of highway.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}