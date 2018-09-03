  • Watch: Alligator roams through school grounds

    By: Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

    Updated:

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Parents in north Florida posted several videos Sunday of an alligator roaming the grounds of a school in St. Johns County.

    >> Read more trending news 

    One video shows it walking through the grass inside the fence surrounding Valley Ridge Academy in Ponte Vedra Beach.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman said someone alerted the Nuisance Alligator Hotline Sunday morning and a trapper was dispatched, but the alligator got away before the trapper arrived at the school.

    “I would be scared of it if I was on school campus right now. I was hoping no one else was there,” fifth-grader Jake Romano said.

    He was among several students and parents alarmed when they heard the gator was so close to the school -- and where children play.

    “If you got kids around, it could be something serious,” Carlos Arroyo said. “Worst-case scenario something bad could happen, and you never want that.”

    Parents said they are warning their children to be careful at school.

    “If there’s a body of water, my kids know you don’t go near it, because there’s always a potential of being a gator -- that’s Florida,” Michelle Shelton said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories