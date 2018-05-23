WATCH: Adoptive mom's heartwarming video shows older boys including shy son in basketball game

A video and message posted by a Green County, Oklahoma, mom is spreading quickly on social media.
Christy Rowden posted the video Monday afternoon after a heartwarming moment at a park.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Rowden said she was at the park with her two children that afternoon when a bus of students from Oologah Upper Elementary pulled up and started playing on the basketball court.
Rowden’s 7-year-old son was adopted from Uganda. Rowden said he can be shy and, as a result, stood back as the older boys played basketball.
https://www.facebook.com/christyleerowden/posts/10216587561621532Posted by Christy Lee Rowden on Monday, May 21, 2018
Soon after, the fifth-grade boys reportedly came up to her son, Asher, introduced themselves and invited him to play.
The boys quickly welcomed him into their game, cheering him on and giving high-fives.
Rowden said the moment brought a tear to her eye, especially since she is the mom of a black boy in a mostly white community.
Rowden shared the post to remind people that there is still good in the world and to thank the children who were so kind to her son.
There is good in this world! I need reminders of it sometimes. I took Asher & Mercy to the park this morning and for...Posted by Christy Lee Rowden on Monday, May 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}