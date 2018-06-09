Watch: 91-year-old West Virginia woman belts out gospel song

Fannie Spaulding will celebrate her 91st birthday almost a week early with her family Saturday morning. She got in the mood by singing a gospel song that has since gone viral on social media
Spaulding, of Crum, West Virginia, was filmed in her nightgown, belting out the song “What A Time in Heaven,” in her living room, WCHS reported.
The video was filmed and posted by Spaulding’s grand-nephew, Lincoln Bragg Jr. It has been viewed more than 2.1 million times, liked more than 17,000 times and shared more than 57,000 times on Facebook.
Bragg told WCHS that Spaulding used to sing in church but is unable to now. He said that his great-aunt just stood up and began singing, so he began filming.
“This was a blessing,” Bragg said.
Bragg said he has received multiple messages from people around the world praising the video after watching it.
Spaulding turns 91 on Thursday.
