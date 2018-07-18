Walt Disney World serves up giant 2 foot hot dog on National Hot Dog Day at Casey's Corner

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hot Dog! Casey’s Corner in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is serving up a big way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day Wednesday.
For one day only, the restaurant is offering 2-foot-long hot dogs, with a choice of mac and cheese, chili cheese or Casey’s Classic, according Disney Parks Blog.
Grab a TWO FOOT LONG Hot Dog at Casey’s Corner for ONE DAY ONLY!! 🌭 🌭 https://t.co/zoqiQVJhFy pic.twitter.com/IQfTE1oLyt— AJ Wolfe (@DisneyFoodBlog) July 17, 2018
Casey’s has always offered foot-long hot dogs on its menu, but since July 18 is National Hot Dog Day, guests can order the giant dog for themselves or to share with friends.
“Be sure to bring a friend or family member along and your camera, because you will definitely want to capture the moment for future bragging rights!,” the Disney Food Blog said.
