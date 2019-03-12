Walt Disney World increases ticket prices for busiest days

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World raised their ticket prices Tuesday for the busiest days at the parks, increasing the cost of a one-day ticket to as high as $159 during Christmas.
Disney posted the calendar of variable ticket prices to their website showing the increase. One-day tickets now range from $109 to $159 depending on how busy the park is during the Christmas holiday.
The previous price range for one-day tickets was $109-$129.
The price range for a one-day Park Hopper is now $169-$219, per the website. For Florida residents, the cost of a one-day Park Hopper ranges from $139-$189.
“Our flexible date-based ticket pricing reflects the demand we see for our parks and provides guests multiple options to meet their vacation needs. As we invest in our parks and expand our offerings, we will continue to look for ways to manage high demand and spread attendance while preserving and enhancing the guest experience," a Disney spokeswoman said.
The increase in peak season ticket prices comes as Walt Disney World expands the offerings at its parks, with new attractions including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios and the TRON Lightcycle roller coaster at Magic Kingdom opening in the coming months and years.
Walt Disney World also offers tickets for more than one day at varying prices and discounts. The 4-Park Magic Tickets cost $380 (or $95 per day) in the summer and are good through Sept. 30 of this year.
