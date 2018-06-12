Walt Disney World caper: Squirrel caught stealing candy

A shoplifter has been caught red-handed (or would it be red-pawed?) at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Well, at least caught on video.
Jessica Dornfried captured the hungry squirrel as it snatched a bag of candy from a shelf at a story in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and ran away with its prize, CBS News reported.
What did the the squirrel seek out? Why a bag of peanut M&M’s, of course, CBS News reported.
The video was shared by Dornfried’s friend, Brianna Bradshaw, who also added some photos of the furry thief. The video has more than 1.24 million views so far.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}