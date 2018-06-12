  • Walt Disney World caper: Squirrel caught stealing candy

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A shoplifter has been caught red-handed (or would it be red-pawed?) at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

    Well, at least caught on video.

    Jessica Dornfried captured the hungry squirrel as it snatched a bag of candy from a shelf at a story in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and ran away with its prize, CBS News reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    What did the the squirrel seek out? Why a bag of peanut M&M’s, of course, CBS News reported.

    The video was shared by Dornfried’s friend, Brianna Bradshaw, who also added some photos of the furry thief. The video has more than 1.24 million views so far.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walt Disney World caper: Squirrel caught stealing candy

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is a tariff, and why should you be worried about it?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested for attempting to sell stolen BMW on Craigslist

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman cries in interview about North Korea summit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walt Disney World caper: Squirrel caught stealing candy