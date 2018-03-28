Walmart teaming up with FedEx, adding the delivery service in 500 stores

Walmart is opening FedEx shops for packing, shipping and printing services in 500 of its U.S. stores.
The retail giant and FedEx have been testing the partnership in about 50 locations in Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas and Texas. After success in the pilot program, the two companies announced at the ShopTalk conference earlier this month that it will add the services to another 500 locations.
Customers can hold their packages at the Walmart FedEx shops for up to five business days, which can be a convenient options for busy consumers who don’t want their purchases left outside on their porches, company officials explained. The shops are about 450 to 750 square feet, and about 2,000 FedEx workers will be employed in the stores.
Proud to announce the opening of 500 new @FedExOffice locations in select @Walmart stores! We’re joining your neighborhood, providing convenient printing, packing & shipping solutions near you. Read more: https://t.co/WbP0hoJrxw pic.twitter.com/Q3lguIMSBG— FedEx (@FedEx) March 21, 2018
“The new FedEx office locations in Walmart Supercenters are chosen by a number of factors including available space, local population numbers and proximity to other FedEx Office stores. At this time, we do not have additional details to share on exactly where those 500 stores will be,” a spokeswoman told this news organization.
Walmart is also rapidly expanding its delivery and free pick-up services across the country.
