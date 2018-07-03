Walmart facing calls for boycott after 'Impeach 45' shirts appear online

Retail giant Walmart is facing criticism and calls for a boycott after shirts appeared for sale on the company’s website emblazoned with the phrase “Impeach 45,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump.
Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, first brought the issue to the public’s attention when he questioned the company’s decision to sell the clothing Monday in a tweet, according to the “Today” show.
“What kind of message are you trying to send?” Fournier asked.
.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018
What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx
The hashtag #BoycottWalmart started trending on Twitter as users questioned the decision to sell the shirts.
The T-shirts were no longer available on Walmart’s website by Tuesday afternoon.
Bloomberg noted that the shirts were not sold by Walmart itself. The company allows third-party sellers to advertise on Walmart.com in exchange for a commission on each sale, Bloomberg reported. The “Impeach 45” shirts were sold by retailer Old Glory, according to the “Today” show.
It’s not the first time that Walmart has come under fire for items sold through its website. In November 2017, the company pulled a shirt that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED,” according to USA Today. The retailer pulled a shirt in December 2016 that said “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” on it after receiving complaints from the national Fraternal Order of Police, The Huffington Post reported.
