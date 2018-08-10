0 Wake Forest basketball assistant facing charge in death of tourist

NEW YORK - NEW YORK — An assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University was arrested in New York City on Thursday and charged in an assault that resulted in the death of a Florida man who was in town for a wedding, The New York Post reported.

Jamill Jones, 35, turned himself in to police Thursday, WABC reported. He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday night and was charged with a third-degree assault charge, which is a misdemeanor in New York, according to CNN.

He was ordered to return to court on Oct. 2.

Early Sunday morning, Sandor Szabo, 35, of Boca Raton, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber ride, the television station reported.

Szabo was banging on multiple cars, including Jones', before the incident, the Post reported. When a resident came outside to investigate, Szabo allegedly punched him in the face, the newspaper reported.

According to police, Jones then got out of the vehicle and punched Szabo in the face and then drove away. Szabo lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement and died in a hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Post.

Szabo was treated for fracture on his face and the back of his head, and also for bleeding on the brain, according to the complaint filed against Jones.

The medical examiner's office said it had not determined a cause of death, CNN reported.

Steve Shutt, a spokesman for the Wake Forest athletics department, issued a statement Thursday, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information," Shutt said. "We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter.”

Jones' attorney, Alain Massena, told CNN that the incident with Szabo was "a tragic accident and we will deal with it in the courts."

Jones is about to begin his second season as an assistant to Danny Manning at Wake Forest, according to the team’s website. He has been an assistant coach at the University of Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth University and Florida Gulf Coast University, ESPN reported.

Jones, a native of Philadelphia, graduated from Arkansas Tech in 2008, according to his biography on the Wake Forest website.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.