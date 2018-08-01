0 Waitress sends $1k to former boss after stealing from restaurant 20 years ago

TUSCON, Ariz. - A former waitress is trying to make things right with the restaurant she stole from over 20 years ago.

Carlotta Flores, who owns El Charro restaurant in Tuscon, told KVOA she received a letter in the mail last week from the woman, who identified herself only as a “thankful former employee” who worked for Flores in the 1990s.

>> Read more trending news

“One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to ‘forget’ to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it,” the letter read. “I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since.

“Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total.

“It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you+ your family.”

Flores told KVOA the letter deeply moved her and her employees.

“Some of my managers read the letter and they actually had tears in their eyes because they know that there’s very long days and food has a very little profit margin on it,” said Flores.

She told KVOA the letter has lifted her spirits.

“I don't know where she's at, or who she is, but I will tell you one thing -- I hope that she's read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business, but where it will go in the future,” Flores said. “I hope she keeps looking to see what we're doing with it.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.