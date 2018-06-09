Virginia deputy, chaplain accused of sex crimes, police say

RICHMOND, Va. - A deputy in Virginia who is also a chaplain was arrested and charged with sex crimes against male inmates, WTVR reported.
Matthew Eli Mellerson, 29, is a deputy with the Richmond City Sheriff's Office and also the chaplain at the Richmond Justice Center. He was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on six counts of carnal knowledge of an inmate and two counts of sexually abusing an inmate.
The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, 2017, according to court documents.
Officials said Mellerson is on leave pending the outcome of the allegations, WTVR reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}