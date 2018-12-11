0 Vintage ceramic Christmas trees could be worth lots of money

Those ceramic Christmas trees popular in the late '60s and early '70s are making a comeback -- and could be worth hundreds of dollars.

>> Read more trending news

Media outlets report that the ceramic trees are a hot selling item on eBay, with customers shelling out anywhere from $79 to $649 for them.

Those who have a ceramic Christmas tree lying around and want to make some quick cash should list it online soon, vintage lifestyle expert Bob Richter told "TODAY.”

“The time to sell them is right now. Like, right now,” Richter said. “The truth of the matter is, they’re not incredibly valuable at other times of the year.”

To best sell a ceramic tree, Richter recommends creating a three-day listing on eBay and including "Get in time for Christmas" in the title.

Bigger ceramic trees or trees that play music are especially valuable.

Want a ceramic tree, but don't want to pay top dollar for one? Try buying one in the summer, Richter said. The trees usually go for $10-$20 at flea markets outside of the winter holiday season.

Richter also recommends forgoing possible extra cash and holding onto a ceramic tree, if you have one.

“The truth of the matter is, I think it’s great to turn them into cash, and it’s also great to bring them down and plug them in and use them, and tell a story of your grandmother or your aunt or your mother or whoever it was who had them in the first place, because I think that’s the true value,” he said. “It has emotional value- and that has gossamer wings.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.