Village bans some semi-automatic weapons, to fine owners daily who don't comply

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Leaders of an Illinois community have said enough is enough and they’re taking steps to remove guns from homes in their town.
The Village Board of Trustees decided Monday night that some types of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines will become illegal in Deerfield, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The law is an amendment to the village’s firearm ordinance already on the books. Now, the town’s leaders unanimously voted to ban assault weapons like AR-15s, WLS reported.
It also bans certain pistols and shotguns, WBBM reported.
The ordinance goes into effect on June 14. Those owners who don’t remove the banned weapons from their homes face a fine of up to $1,000 a day, WLS reported.
Members for law enforcement, as well as retired law enforcement members, are exempt, WBBM reported.
