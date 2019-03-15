Video shows New York burglar sneaking through baby's room

NEW YORK - A baby monitor captured video of a burglar breaking into a New York apartment and rummaging through the baby’s room before fleeing. Now, police are searching for the suspect.
The unknown man broke into the Bronx, New York City, apartment through a fire escape, New York police told local media. The video shows him scavenging through the room as a 2-month-old baby sleeps in a crib, WNBC-TV reported.
The man left the room when he heard the baby’s father coming, police said. The baby was unharmed.
Minutes later, the man broke into a neighboring apartment by forcing open another fire escape window, police said. He stole jewelry, a bicycle and a backpack, according to police.
Police have released the video in the hopes that someone will recognize the unknown man.
🚨WANTED for Multiple BURGLARIES in the vicinity of West 236 St. & Johnson Ave. #kingsbridge @NYPD50Pct On 03/8/19 at 8:10 PM. Do you know who he is? 💰Reward up to $2500 👀Have you seen him? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! @AndrewCohenNYC @SenatorBiaggi pic.twitter.com/kvCIOySsvA— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 12, 2019
