Video shows New York burglar sneaking through baby's room

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - A baby monitor captured video of a burglar breaking into a New York apartment and rummaging through the baby’s room before fleeing. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

    The unknown man broke into the Bronx, New York City, apartment through a fire escape, New York police told local media. The video shows him scavenging through the room as a 2-month-old baby sleeps in a crib, WNBC-TV reported.

    The man left the room when he heard the baby’s father coming, police said. The baby was unharmed.

    Minutes later, the man broke into a neighboring apartment by forcing open another fire escape window, police said. He stole jewelry, a bicycle and a backpack, according to police.

    Police have released the video in the hopes that someone will recognize the unknown man.

