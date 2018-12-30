0 Video shows dog abandoned on road in UK as it runs after owner in car

TRENTHAM, England - Hundreds of people have offered to adopt a dog that was seen on surveillance video being abandoned on the side of a road in Trentham, England.

BBC News reported that the Staffordshire bull terrier, since named Snoop by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, was dumped with his bed Dec. 17.

In the video, a man leads the dog on a leash across the street and drops his bed on the shoulder. He unleashes the dog and runs back to his car, as the dog runs behind him, wagging its tail. Once the man is back in the car, the dog runs around the vehicle, pawing at the driver’s side window. The man drives away as the dog chases the car.

“The footage has to be seen to be believed; it’s just awful,” RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky told The Sentinel. “To see the poor dog in such obvious distress jumping up at the car as it drives away is just heartbreaking. I can’t understand how someone could do this.”

RSPCA has since gotten the dog and he is safe in their care, according to ITV.

“We have had hundreds of people wanting to re-home him, although he isn’t up for adoption while we investigate his abandonment,” an RSPCA spokeswoman said.

Have just been looking at all the media coverage Snoop has had these last couple of days and it is phenomenal. His story has gone as far and wide as USA, Russia and India! Thank you everybody for sharing @RSPCA_official appeal. For now, our famous Snoop is enjoying a snooze ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qM6Ip7iQ0q — Rachel Butler RSPCA 🐾🐶🐦 (@RachRSPCA) December 27, 2018 “We are so grateful to everyone who has shared Snoop's story. Millions of people across the world have viewed the heartbreaking footage of him being abandoned, which shows that even at Christmas we deal with heartbreaking incidents like this.” The charity organization asks that anyone with information about Snoop’s abandonment contact them or call an anonymous phone line.

