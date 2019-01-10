0 Video shows bus driver help baby alone on freeway overpass in freezing cold

MILWAUKEE - A public transportation worker stepped into action when she noticed a baby was wandering outside along the freeway alone in freezing temperatures.

WITI reported that Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver Irena Ivic stopped her bus to help the baby girl, who was less than 1 year old and only wearing a diaper and a onesie.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from MCTS, Ivic saw the girl around 8 a.m. Dec. 22. She stopped her bus, ran across the street to the crying baby and carried him back to the bus.

A passenger offered her coat to the baby, who was cold to the touch.

As police and firefighters arrived, he fell asleep in Ivic’s arms.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Authorities eventually reunited the child with his father, who spoke to WITI.

The baby’s father said his wife has a mental illness and took the baby to the church near the freeway. He said he thinks his wife forgot about the baby and she wandered off.

The father said he noticed his daughter was not home when he saw police in the area.

This is the dad of the baby who was rescued by @RideMCTS bus driver in Dec. The baby was wandering the streets in dangerous temps. He says his wife suffers from mental illness and thinks she brought her baby to a church nearby and forgot about her. https://t.co/t6ffs6tCs4 pic.twitter.com/pnDzIq05gO — Christina Van Zelst (@cvz093) January 10, 2019

Police said no charges were filed.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Ivic will be honored Thursday by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele with an MCTS Excellence award.

Video of Ivic’s efforts can be seen below.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.