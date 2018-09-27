Video of 10-year-old getting tattoo catches eye of police, prosecutors

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio - More than 14,000 people have shared a Facebook video of a 10-year-old in Bellefontaine, Ohio, getting a permanent tattoo.
The police department has received calls all over the country from people who say they are upset about it.
Wednesday, Bellefontaine Police Lt. Rick Herring said police got the first report on Monday and went to a local apartment complex to check on the family.
The boy told officers he wanted the tattoo, Herring said.
Police also said the tattoo artist is 16 and the boy's mom is recording the video of the procedure.
According to Ohio law, it is illegal to tattoo a child unless the parent gives consent.
But police say tattoos must be done in a safe and sanitary environment.
Logan County prosecutors are considering pursuing charges and Logan County Children Services is involved as well.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}