0 Vermont man admits to sexually assaulting elderly mother-in-law on her deathbed

BURLINGTON, Vt. - A Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting his mother-in-law as she lay dying has pleaded guilty and must register as a sex offender, records show.

Stephen John Edwards, 71, of Burlington, faces two to five years in prison, according to WCAX in Burlington. According to the Shelburne News, he was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a vulnerable adult last summer.

Court records obtained by both the newspaper and the news station allege Edwards was visiting the unnamed woman, who was in her 90s, on July 8 at Burlington Health and Rehab. A nurse who walked into the room to administer morphine to the dying patient found Edwards sexually abusing her.

“Mr. Edwards is charged with sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from an allegation that he placed his mouth on the breast of a woman that was residing in a rehab facility,” Chittenden County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Disano told WCAX in September.

