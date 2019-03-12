  • Verizon confirms texting outage for East Coast

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Verizon is currently experiencing a texting outage affecting most of the East Coast, the cellular company confirmed Tuesday morning.

    Shortly after 7 a.m., an official with Verizon tweeted, “We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected (sic), and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

    A map on downdetector.com shows most of the east coast affected, including the metro areas of New York City, New York; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida.

    Officials with the company said there isn’t an estimated time of when the issue will be resolved.

    Further information isn't available.

